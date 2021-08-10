Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

All The Deets We Know About Hilary Duff's How I Met Your Father So Far

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom yellow umbrellas to blue French horns, CBS' How I Met Your Mother created quite a unique fandom back in the day. The nine-season sitcom premiered in 2005 and followed a group of friends as they experienced love, heartbreak, loss, and plenty of laughs. Fans were devastated when the series ended in 2014, but now, HIMYM is coming back with a spinoff. Here's all the intel we have on the release date, cast, trailer, and plot of Hulu's How I Met Your Father so far:

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Carter Bays
Person
Chris Lowell
Person
Alyson Hannigan
Person
Jason Segel
Person
Josh Radnor
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Francia Raisa
Person
Robin
Person
Cobie Smulders
Person
Suraj Sharma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Cbs#Himym#Mclaren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesphiladelphiaherald.com

Hulu reveals full star cast of 'How I Met Your Father'

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI): Hulu has revealed the cast of its highly anticipated 'How I Met Your Mother' spinoff, 'How I Met Your Father'. As per E! News, on Tuesday, Hulu revealed the actors who will star opposite Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell in the 'How I Met Your Father': Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma will round out the cast as the friends and family of Jesse (Lowell) and Sophie (Duff).
TV Serieslrmonline.com

The Far-Fetched Cast Of How I Met Your Father: What The Hell!

Hulu has finally announced their cast for the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father. The series will still have the same setup as HIMYM, but with Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, and her group of friends. She shares with her son how she met his father.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’: Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran & Suraj Sharma Join Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Spinoff

Grown-ish‘s Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force) and Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me) are set as leads opposite Hilary Duff in How I Met Your Father, Hulu’s straight-to-series spinoff to long-running CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother. Created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, How I Met Your Father is set in the near future, with Sophie (Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series. The story starts in 2021 as where Sophie and her close-knit group...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How I Met Your Mother: Meet The Cast Of The Spin-off!

After so long, Hulu finally unveiled the cast that will be behind the spin-off of how I Met Your Mother. Find out who they are!. How I Met Your Mother was one of the most famous sitcoms on the small screen. After so many years, Hulu decided to carry out a new story based on original fiction. In this way, very soon we will enter a spin-off starring Hilary Duff.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

How I Met Your Father Casts Brandon Micheal Hall in Key Recurring Role

Only a day after learning that Hilary Duff (Younger), Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), and Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me) had wrapped a table read of the pilot script, Hulu's How I Met Your Father is welcoming Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor) to the cast in a key recurring role. Hall will play Ian in the "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff. Handsome, smart & funny, Ian is Sophie's Tinder match who finally meets her in person for the first time.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

HIMYF Stages God Friended Me Reunion, Adds Brandon Micheal Hall in Recurring Role — See First Cast Photo

How I Met Your Father is doing God’s work now. Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother offshoot has cast Brandon Micheal Hall in a recurring role, TVLine has learned. The project will reunite Hall with former God Friended Me co-star Suraj Sharma, who was previously announced as a series regular. HIMYF takes place in the near future, as Sophie (played by Younger‘s Hilary Duff) tells her son the story of how she met his father. Hall is set to play Ian, Sophie’s Tinder match who finally meets her in person for the first time. (Could he be… the one?) Sharma, meanwhile, was cast earlier this...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Hilary Duff Just Found the Cutest $38 Top on All of Revolve

From Olivia Rodrigo's under-$200 boots to Lily Collins's $100 sneakers, this week has given us plenty of celeb-approved shopping ideas that don't cost a fortune. But Hilary Duff's newest top might take the cake for the most affordable. In a new Instagram post, Duff wore the Afrm Zadie Top in Aqua Ombre Animal ($38), and you'll probably be tempted to buy it on the spot.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Mila & Ashton Posted The Most Hilarious IG About Their Bathing Controversy

MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images. By now, you’ve probably seen the viral tweets about how Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don’t bathe their kids on the daily. Is this a big deal? Probably not, but some seem to be in utter disbelief at the couple’s admission. After their stance on bathing made major headlines and became the talk of Twitter, the couple responded in the best way. Not only did they not seem to mind the controversy, but they leaned into the dramatics with a little humor. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's response to their bathing controversy was so comical.
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Ella Emhoff Is a Model Second Daughter

Ella Emhoff, daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, caught the nation’s attention thanks to her now infamous Miu Miu inauguration coat and a moment of unplanned eyebrow wiggling toward Mike Pence. Since then, Emhoff has graduated from Parsons, launched her first knitwear collection, and signed with IMG Models. From her Fashion Week lodgings in Paris, Emhoff is carefully mum about all things Momala but candid about her newfound notoriety and her own future in politics.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Y&R Spoilers: BOMBSHELL Sally Spectra Is Summer’s Sister?

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease a surprising twist coming up for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It may be revealed that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is her mother! While that should be shocking, any true soap fan could see it coming. After all surprise children are a soap staple. Also, it is usually the person they hate the most that turns out to be a relative. Also, the soap powers that be love to change history and storylines to make them fit in the present for that extra spicy shock factor. It has been done before on Y&R. Let’s take Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) as an example.

Comments / 0

Community Policy