All The Deets We Know About Hilary Duff's How I Met Your Father So Far
From yellow umbrellas to blue French horns, CBS' How I Met Your Mother created quite a unique fandom back in the day. The nine-season sitcom premiered in 2005 and followed a group of friends as they experienced love, heartbreak, loss, and plenty of laughs. Fans were devastated when the series ended in 2014, but now, HIMYM is coming back with a spinoff. Here's all the intel we have on the release date, cast, trailer, and plot of Hulu's How I Met Your Father so far:www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0