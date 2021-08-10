Cancel
Nashville, TN

Exclusive: Walker Mathews Jr. takes over family contractor business

By Drew Hutchinson
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 3 days ago
R.C. Mathews Contractor, founded in 1941, has taken on some of Nashville's most iconic projects. Now, former president Walker Mathews Sr. is passing the reigns to his son.

