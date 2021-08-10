Forsan Superintendent's Prayer Breakfast scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11th
Randy Johnson, Superintendent of Forsan Independent School District is inviting Howard County community members to the 18th annual Forsan Community Prayer Breakfast, tomorrow morning, August 11th from 8-9 AM. According to Johnson, this event is a great way to kick off a new school year. He went on to say that he couldn’t think of anything more important than asking God to provide safety, wisdom, and peace for the upcoming school year.kbestmedia.com
