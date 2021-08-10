Allegiant Air announces new flights from Austin to Florida

KRALENDIJK, BONAIRE – Following American Airlines’ and Delta’s successful re-launch of their non-stop service between Miami and Atlanta to Bonaire, respectively, both airlines have now announced they will increase the frequency of those routes in anticipation of the busy fall and winter travel season. Exponential interest from US travelers to visit the Dutch Caribbean island has created continued demand and to meet that need, American Airlines will expand their service to three times a week, while Delta will increase its twice-weekly route to a daily non-stop flight for upcoming peak travel dates.
