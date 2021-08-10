Cancel
Allegiant Air announces new flights from Austin to Florida

By Kathryn Hardison
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravel activity continues to rebound at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. This low-cost carrier has several new routes planned for later this year, including to vacation destinations in Florida.

