Sit-in planned at Iowa Capitol to push Gov. Reynolds to allow school COVID-19 mandates

Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m., West Terrace, Iowa State Capitol building, Des Moines. A sit-in at the Iowa State Capitol is scheduled for Wednesday to protest Gov. Reynolds’ refusal to allow school districts to require face masks or have the Iowa Department of Public Health monitor COVID-19 in schools. The “Safe at School” sit-in is being sponsored by Safe at School and the Disability Caucus of the Iowa Democratic Party.