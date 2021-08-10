Audi’s Skysphere Concept Is a RWD Electric Roadster With an Adjustable Wheelbase

There’s no rule that says that an electric motorcycle has to look like its gas-powered sibling. French design agency Outercraft took that to heart when working with DAB Motors to create their electric motorcycle, the Concept-E. “Creating an electric model allows freedom from the usual design codes,” says Pierrick Pichaureaux, the head of design for Outercraft. “Integration constraints which differ to those on a gas motorcycle, enables us to use sober and fluid lines placing the Concept-E in a technological urban universe.” To tackle the problem of how to design an electric motorcycle that’s not beholden to established gas bike design limitations, Outercraft used two lines to create two dynamics—a horizontal line to keep things simple and an oblique line that creates a sense of lithe speed and lightness.