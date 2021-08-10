Audi’s Skysphere Concept Is a RWD Electric Roadster With an Adjustable Wheelbase
The Skysphere isn't just a sports car or a grand tourer. It's both. There are typically two types of two-door coupes: smaller, nimbler sports cars and longer, more luxurious grand tourers. Think Aston Martin Vantage vs. DB11. Or Mercedes SLC vs. SL. Audi's newest concept car, however, aims to incorporate those two things into one. It's called the Skysphere concept and other than being an electric roadster with proportions that subtly tip its cap to a car almost 100 years its senior, its biggest talking point would probably be the fact that it can extend or shrink in physical length.www.thedrive.com
