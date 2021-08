It was in June of 2020 that fan voices began to get loud enough for anybody to hear. There was a call to retheme the iconic Splash Mountain at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. But the people making the push didn't simply focus on the problem, they brought a solution. Disney's The Princess and the Frog was suggested as the replacement theme, and the idea got a lot of traction. And it must have been a good idea, because it wasn't long before Disney Parks announced it would be making just that change, claiming the work had been started even before fans petitions were created. And yet, it sounds like we could still be waiting a very long time before we actually see the new attraction.