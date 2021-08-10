Diablo II: Resurrected getting an Early Access test in a few days, Open Beta later

If you’ve been itching to play a sequel to the most awesome disc-throwing game that totally isn’t just like Pong, then your week is now officially looking up. Windjammers 2 is getting an open beta for players to jump into and check out ahead of its launch later this year. The beta starts tomorrow at 9 AM and lasts 11 entire days until August 22 — you can access it via Steam. That means that the open beta is just under 30 hours away from the time of this writing, which will no doubt have some of you throwing flying discs in your yards out of joy. Or maybe because the dog needs exercise. Whichever.