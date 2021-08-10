Diablo II: Resurrected getting an Early Access test in a few days, Open Beta later
Activision Blizzard is pressing ahead despite recent troubles. Players will finally be able to get some hands-on time with Diablo II: Resurrected, which will have an Early Access test ahead of its open beta in August. Anyone not participating in any boycott of the publisher is likely very curious to see how the company is going to handle one of gaming’s most beloved classics. After the Warcraft III: Reforged debacle, it could turn it out either way, but I’m hopeful that lessons have been learned. People who pre-purchased the game will see for themselves in just a few days, as the test is set to start this weekend.www.pcinvasion.com
