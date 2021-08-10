Name released in Lincoln County Jail inmate death

The inmate who was found unresponsive at the Lincoln County Jail and later died has been identified as Meghan J. Kobach.

An internal investigation is underway.

Lincoln County Jail corrections officers discovered Kobach at about 8 a.m. Sunday. Emergency crews were called to the jail and lifesaving measures were attempted, police said.

Kobach was transported to Merrill Aspirus Hospital and was pronounced dead. The cause of death has not been specified.