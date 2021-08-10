Cancel
Lincoln County, WI

Name released in Lincoln County Jail inmate death

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
The inmate who was found unresponsive at the Lincoln County Jail and later died has been identified as Meghan J. Kobach.

An internal investigation is underway.

Lincoln County Jail corrections officers discovered Kobach at about 8 a.m. Sunday. Emergency crews were called to the jail and lifesaving measures were attempted, police said.

Kobach was transported to Merrill Aspirus Hospital and was pronounced dead. The cause of death has not been specified.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

