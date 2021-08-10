AT&T donates to Wiregrass Foundation South
AT&T is a longtime supporter of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and has donated $2,000 to support the college’s SkillsUSA Chapter Team. The money is used to buy supplies and other needed items, including equipment, for Skills projects. Due to the pandemic, both state and national competitions this year were held virtually; however, the competition will return to in-person next year with both competitions set to take place in Atlanta for 2022.douglasnow.com
