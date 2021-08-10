Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Anna gears up for National Night Out

amtrib.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Anna wants all its neighbors to be a part of this year’s National Night Out. Festivities will take place on Tuesday Oct. 5. City officials say that the annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, making neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. They add that the event also provides a great opportunity for everyone to gather together under positive circumstances, get to know each other and have fun.

www.amtrib.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out#Neighborhood Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Weatheramtrib.com

Melissa to ring in new school year with a bang

The skies of Melissa will light up next Saturday with a long-awaited fireworks show. The city recently announced that Back to School with a Bang will be held at 9 p.m. Aug. 21. The pyrotechnics will be launched near Melissa City Hall, one of the city’s highest points. The fireworks...
Aberdeen, SDAberdeen News

Partnerships strengthened at National Night Out

Aberdeen rural firefighter Tyler Brown assists Thea Conklin with a firehose during National Night Out at Melgaard Park Tuesday evening. One aim of the event is to strengthen partnerships between police, emergency services and the community.
Cherokee County, GAtribuneledgernews.com

National Night Out celebrates community Tuesday night

Aug. 2—National Night Out, a community-building crime and drug prevention campaign that brings local police departments and neighborhoods together for an evening of fun, will take place Tuesday in various locations around the state and country. Locally, the towns of East Hartford, East Windsor, Enfield, Manchester, Vernon, and Windsor have...
Politicssuffolkva.us

UPDATE - National Night Out

While National Night Out is typically a “rain or shine” event, today’s and this evening’s weather forecast, including the potential for thunderstorms during our peak celebration hours, are a great concern. We will continue with the scheduled National Night Out Kick-Off event at Suffolk City Hall at 5:30 p.m., which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy