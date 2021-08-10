Anna gears up for National Night Out
The city of Anna wants all its neighbors to be a part of this year’s National Night Out. Festivities will take place on Tuesday Oct. 5. City officials say that the annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, making neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. They add that the event also provides a great opportunity for everyone to gather together under positive circumstances, get to know each other and have fun.www.amtrib.com
Comments / 0