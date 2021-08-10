Infrastructure Bill with Language Damaging to Crypto Sector Passes the Senate
Earlier today the US Senate voted on a massive bill that, while labeled infrastructure, included a cornucopia of pet projects and unrelated policy goals. Squirreled away in the legislation was language designed to raise revenue by taxing crypto transactions as well as broadly defining the firms and individuals that participate in digital assets in a way that will undermine blockchain innovation.www.crowdfundinsider.com
