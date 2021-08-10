Infrastructure Bill with Language Damaging to Crypto Sector Passes the Senate

In a major negative news for crypto-enthusiasts and developers in the United States, the U.S. Senate has passed the draconian-for-crypto $1 trillion Infrastructure Bill on Aug 10, 2021. It will now be presented in the U.S. House of Representatives. The problem lies in the tax reporting requirements and who is required to file taxes clauses of the Infrastructure Bill, it uses a clause which erroneously defines the word “broker” to include all validators, miners and node runners on all blockchain platforms.