Rauw Alejandro has had a prolific summer after releasing his breakthrough album Vice Versa and collaborating with everyone from Tainy and Yandel to Jennifer Lopez. Now, he’s teamed up with the Mexican pop band Reik for the unexpected “Loquita,” a slow-paced, popetón romantico that shows off a smoother side of the artists. The song was written by Reik and the Colombian producer Keityn, and it fits in with the more tempered sound of Keityn’s past songs, like Karol G’s “Tusa” and Maluma’s “Hawaii.” And while Reik and Rauw might seem like a mash-up out of leftfield, their voices work well together as...