Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

The Weekly Pull: Batman '89, Defenders, Star Wars: The High Republic, and More

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Marvel Comics#Comic Books#Star Wars Celebration#Defenders#The Weekly Pull#Dc Comics#Urban Legends#Deathstroke Inc#Red Hood#Zealot#Iron Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Related
ComicsComicBook

The Weekly Pull: American Vampire 1976, Hellions, The Me You Love in the Dark, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Here's the Cast for the Audiobook STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC: TEMPEST RUNNER

Penguin Random House is releasing an audiobook original this month for Star Wars fans to enjoy. The audiobook is Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner and is written by Cavan Scott. During the audiobook, fans will get to follow the merciless Lourna Dee of the Nihil. StarWars.com revealed last week the voice cast for the project, and it’s very exciting with Jessica Almasy starring as Lourna Dee.
Movies/Film

Star Wars Bits: Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, War of the Bounty Hunters, Tempest Runner, and More

The Book of Boba Fett Directors and Cinematographers. According to LRMonline, Mena Massoud (of 2019’s Aladdin) has been cast as Ezra Bridger in the upcoming Ahsoka Disney+ series. The last time fans saw Ezra was during the 2018 Star Wars Rebels series finale, in which the Jedi Padawan was pulled into hyperspace by a pack of purrgil (space whales) alongside Grand Admiral Thrawn. The episode’s prologue, which picks up after the Battle of Endor, sees Ahsoka teaming up with Sabine Wren to search for Ezra in the hopes of bringing their friend home to Lothal.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Comics' Star Wars: The High Republic #10 Listing, Fixed

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO. A NEW STORY BEGINS THIS ISSUE – THE SHADOW OF THE NIHIL!. • Following the terrible events of The Rising Storm, the villainous NIHIL are in retreat, hunted by THE JEDI. • WAYSEEKER KNIGHT ORLA JARENI is attacked...
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Star Wars: Who was on the Jedi Council during The High Republic?

The Jedi Council serves as the Order’s leadership. Star Wars fans got to know the various members of the Council during the years of the Galactic Republic thanks to the prequels. But who served during The High Republic?. The High Republic Show answered that question in its fourth episode with...
Moviesbookriot.com

What is Star Wars: The High Republic? And Where to Start Reading

If you’ve spent any time with a Star Wars fan or in a Star Wars group lately, you’ve probably heard about the High Republic. Last year, Star Wars fans were teased with news of a new project: “Project Luminous.” Eventually, it was revealed that this would be Star Wars: The High Republic, a completely new era of Star Wars stories set approximately 200 years before The Phantom Menace. The High Republic is a sprawling interconnected world that includes comics, children’s books, YA novels, and adult novels from many different publishers, including IDW Publishing, Marvel, Del Rey, and Disney Lucasfilm Press. As you can imagine, this means an epic new galaxy is up for exploration.
MoviesStarWars.com

From a Certain Point of View: Who is the Best New Character in Star Wars: The High Republic?

One of the great things about Star Wars is that it inspires endless debates and opinions on a wide array of topics. Best bounty hunter? Most powerful Jedi? Does Salacious B. Crumb have the best haircut in the saga? In that spirit, StarWars.com presents From a Certain Point of View: a series of point-counterpoints on some of the biggest — and most fun — Star Wars issues. In this installment, two StarWars.com writers make a case for the best new character in Star Wars: The High Republic.
ComicsComicBook

Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/11/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Liam Sharp Takes Over Batman/Catwoman Art For Three Issues

It does feel like something went down. Batman/Catwoman was a twelve-issue series that existed because writer Tom King was fired off Batman, and it enabled him to finish the storyline he had planned. Tom King then specifically delayed the Batman/Catwoman series so that his Heroes In Crisis artist Clay Mann could draw all twelve issues and the series was further delayed. The Batman/Catwoman special that divided the two halves of the series saw its artist John Paul Leon, tragically die during production. Then subsequent issues of the series were delayed, and now Clay Mann has been dropped from the next three issues, with Liam Sharp drafted in to draw Batman/Catwoman #7, #8, and #9. Sharp himself is busy, he recently drew the still-going Batman: Reptilian series with Garth Ennis. And as this is a creative change announced after this last Sunday's FOC, DC Comics will make Batman/Catwoman #7 returnable to comic book stores. Batman/Catwoman #7 will now see publication on the 7th of September.
ComicsTVOvermind

Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment

Several comic book stories have deserved to be told one way or another in recent years. With Marvel Comics having the MCU and now Disney+ to play around with, they could tell stories for days. Yet DC Comics is not in a bad position either, as HBO Max will allow them to tell more stories too. These smaller stories are great to use and will only help to establish new major characters and brands for the companies they are connected to. Sometimes, there is a need to bring stories in that have a twist. One thing Disney has done is tell comic book stories that are slightly altered compared to their comic book counterpart. The reason for this was two-fold. First, they did not own every Marvel character, so for something like Civil War, they could not tell the exact comic book story. They also wanted to tell a different version that allowed the MCU to stand out on its own. Disney did not want to just tell the same story Marvel already has. They also combined stories. Such as with Thor: Ragnarok. The team combined the Ragnarok story with some elements of World War Hulk. All of this is great to see. In the end, we just want the stories to be told. The question is, what stories have yet to be told that need to be done?
Comicslrmonline.com

The Comics Stash I Great Titles To Get In August 2021

Welcome back to my monthly column, The Comics Stash. If you are new, it is the books that I feel are worth checking out and adding to your collection for the month. Normally, I base my picks on the artist, the author, or the events the story circles around. I hope you enjoy the picks, and hope you made some of the same! I know this post may be a week off and missed the first week of August. Sorry for that, but like so many others in the world I have COVID, and was not feeling well enough to write. Please take care of yourself out there. Do what you feel is right to protect yourself and your loved ones. Now, let’s check out this month’s picks!

Comments / 0

Community Policy