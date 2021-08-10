Special Weather Statement issued for Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Appomattox; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; Halifax Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Appomattox, Charlotte, southeastern Campbell, northeastern Halifax and south central Buckingham Counties through 600 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hixburg to near Brookneal. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brookneal Charlotte Court House Phenix Red House Drakes Branch Pamplin City and Madisonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH