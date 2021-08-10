Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley, McMinn, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bradley; McMinn; West Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Bradley, northwestern Polk and southeastern McMinn Counties through 600 PM EDT At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Charleston, or 8 miles north of Benton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Etowah, Charleston, Englewood, Calhoun, Riceville, Reliance, Hiwassee Ocoee State Park and Dentville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH