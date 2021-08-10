Cancel
Apparel

17 Pieces That Can Make Any Outfit Look More Business-Chic

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re getting ready to go to work or another type of professional setting, you have to look the part. But what if you’re feeling a little lazy and just want to wear a tried-and-true outfit that’s comfy? There are plenty of ways you can dress up an ensemble, and we have the tips you need to know!

Simply team your outfit with a structured and sleek handbag, a different pair of shoes or a blazer — and you’ll instantly feel more business-chic. Keep reading to check out our top picks!

17 Clothing Pieces and Accessories to Dress Up Any Outfit

Blazers

1. The different plaid options this LookbookStore blazer is available in are perfect for fall! Add it to any staple outfit to create a more office-appropriate look.

2. This Milumia blazer has a plaid aesthetic that’s more defined, which is totally trending. It’s also made from a relaxed fabric that’s still ultra-professional!

3. This cape-style blazer from GAMISOTE completely stopped Us in our tracks! It has such a unique look — obsessed!

4. If you want a classic blazer, this one from luvamia is a sure thing. It can even dress up something as casual as a graphic tee!

5. Oversized blazers are also one of our go-to styles, and this one from The Drop has become a favorite of Amazon shoppers! It’s available in three neutral shades that can go with anything.

Button-Down Blouses

6. Over 6,000 shoppers say they love the crisp look of this striped blouse from Astylish! Plus, there are a variety of color combos to choose from!

7. You can never go wrong with a crisp white button-down like this one from Beninos! Pair it with some skinny jeans and pumps, and you’ll look incredibly put-together.

8. Love leopard print? This ECOWISH leopard blouse is a fun way to spice up your office style!

9. This BIG DART blouse also has a fun, funky print that looks awesome! If you like making bold statements, check it out ASAP.

Shoes

10. These Cole Haan pumps have a block heel that’s reportedly comfortable. They also have a bow at the toe as the finishing touch!

11. These kitten heels from JENN ARDOR are a sturdy, reliable option! They have a sharp toe that looks seriously professional.

12. If you prefer a taller heel, these C.PARAVANO pumps are calling your name! We’re digging the buckle detail and their modern feel.

13. When you think about pumps, a pair like this one from Naturalizer is likely what comes to mind! They’re a staple shoe for any shopper.

Handbags

14. We adore the woven look of this B.Bella purse. It reminds Us of high-fashion accessories!

15. This leather bucket bag from BOSTANTEN is simple but oh-so-chic! You can truly pair it with any type of outfit — be it a professional look or sweatpants.

16. If you like to carry a larger bag for work, this Coach satchel is the right size. It’s also high-quality, so you can use it for many years to come!

17. The structured design of this ALDO top handle bag is so sophisticated. We immediately started swooning at first glance!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

