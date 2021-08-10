Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Philadelphia; Western Chester; Western Montgomery Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Montgomery, Chester, central Philadelphia and central Delaware Counties through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lansdale to near Honey Brook. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, West Chester, Norristown, Phoenixville, West Norriton, East Norriton, Coatesville, Westtown, Downingtown, Conshohocken, Ambler, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Royersford, Jenkintown, Narberth, Trappe, Rockledge, Abington and Honey Brook. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 303 and 340. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 30. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 30 and 32. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 342. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 5 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

