Special Weather Statement issued for Macon, Southern Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lake Glenville, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Macon; Southern Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Rabun, southeastern Macon, south central Jackson and north central Oconee Counties through 545 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southeast of Franklin, or near Highlands, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Highlands, Cashiers, Lake Glenville, Sky Valley, Scaly Mountain, Otto, Bad Creek, Pine Mountain, Whiteside Mountain and Cullasaja. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH