Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Appomattox, Campbell, Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appomattox; Campbell; Charlotte; Halifax THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN APPOMATTOX...NORTHWESTERN CHARLOTTE...SOUTHEASTERN CAMPBELL AND NORTHERN HALIFAX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.