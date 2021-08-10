Towering 38 stories above the scenic greenspace of downtown Detroit’s Capitol Park, The Stott – still upholding its original Art Deco design details – is a recently transformed residential community that stands for city living in sky-high style. The beautiful building boasts studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, each featuring the contemporary convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless-steel appliances paired with the modern refinement of stone countertops and plank flooring. Top-tier shared spaces for recreation and relaxation include the top two floors’ fitness center and communal lounge, inviting residents to exercise and socialize among vast views of the river.