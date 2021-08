Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance to move heaven and earth to get much-delayed federal rent relief into the pockets of people who need it before it’s too late. Schumer made public a formal letter to the state agency and said the more than $2 billion he secured for the state and tenants—as part of the larger COVID relief bill he pushed through the Senate—cannot be delayed any further and that the program being utilized by the State of New York to get the dollars out needs to be improved immediately to move even faster, especially as the State of New York’s eviction moratorium deadline of Aug. 31 and U.S. Treasury’s mandated date for beginning to reallocate funds at the end of September approaches. As reflected in the data released by the Department of Treasury for the month of June, New York State was one of only two states that had given out $0 in federal rent relief. Schumer is demanding swift action to reverse this deeply concerning status report.