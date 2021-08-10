Cancel
Pierce Bert Barlow II, 61

Pierce B. Barlow II was born April 28, 1960 in Saint Petersburg Florida and passed away August 6, 2021 in Lakeland, Florida. He is survived by his daughter Amber Smith of Lakeland, Florida; his father Pierce Bert Barlow I of Lakeland, Florida; brother Terry Michael Barlow and sisters Stephanie Herrera and Zudie Rebecca Smith, all of Lakeland, Florida; 2 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

