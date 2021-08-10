Pierce Bert Barlow II, 61

Martha Jane Sult (Johnson) 80, passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2021, in Lakeland, FL. Her daughters Patricia and Mary Beth were at her side. Martha was born in Ansted, WV, to Francis Elizabeth and James Franklin Johnson. She had one sister, Luanna, and 2 brothers, Bob and James Edward. Martha grew up in Falls View, WV, and attended Gauley Bridge High School, Marshall University and very proudly graduated from Sinclair Community College in 1988 in Dayton, Oh. She held many positions over the years — secretary at Gauley Bridge High School, office manager at RESA IV in Fayetteville, WV, office manager of several construction companies and secretary at Edgewater Methodist Church in Port Charlotte, FL. She also held many Omega Province and chapter offices in her beloved Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority. Martha was ultra organized and always knew where the comma went and where to end a sentence.