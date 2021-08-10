Kenneth Wayne Ward, 79
Kenneth Wayne Ward, 79, passed away peacefully at home August 8, 2021. Born April 15, 1942, to Dudley and Helen Ward, he was the older twin of Keith Dwayne Ward. He is survived by his high-school sweetheart and devoted wife of 60 years, Linda Brown Ward; his loving children, Jeffrey Wayne Ward (Debbie); Julie Ward Maxwell (Eric); four grandchildren, Dustyn (Avril); Brittany (Brannon); Mallory and Makayla; and three great-grandchildren, Josiah, Skylar, Ellianna; his sisters, Nancy Ward and Betty Hahn; and twin brother, Keith Dwayne Ward; many nieces and nephews; and his dog Sammy.www.lkldnow.com
