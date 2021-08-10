Cancel
Mystery solved: PNC is buying two city-owned properties on Downtown's Wood Street, confirms it acquired two others

By Mark Belko
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePNC Bank is snatching up two city-owned properties on Wood Street Downtown as part of a buying spree in the block across from its national headquarters. Home Town Real Estate LLC, a bank affiliate, is buying the Skinny Building at the corner of Wood and Forbes Avenue and the adjacent John M. Roberts and Co. building at 429-431 Wood from the Urban Redevelopment Authority for $1.3 million plus costs.

