Complicity and silence around sexual harassment are common – Cuomo and his protectors were a textbook example

Norman Transcript
 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Sandy Hershcovis, University of Calgary; Ivana Vranjes, Tilburg University; Jennifer L. Berdahl, University of British Columbia, and Lilia M. Cortina, University of Michigan. (THE CONVERSATION) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation came after more...

Roberta Kaplan
Andrew Cuomo
#Textbook#Workplace Harassment#Harassers#Legislature#University Of Calgary#Tilburg University#University Of Michigan#Time#Executive Chamber#The Executive Chamber
FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
PoliticsBoston Globe

She has news for Cuomo

I have news for disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo and all men who think the line they cannot cross when dealing with women has been “redrawn” or is a result of shifting cultural or generational norms. The line has never moved. It has always been inappropriate and unwanted for a man, especially one in power, to touch a woman without her consent — under any circumstances. What has hopefully changed is that women’s voices are finally being heard and heeded.
Politicswvxu.org

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Is Resigning. But His Legal Challenges Are Just Beginning

Following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation Tuesday after a report revealed he sexually harassed multiple women, his legal challenges are still ongoing. He could face criminal charges or civil lawsuits. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Debra Katz, the attorney representing Charlotte Bennett who is the former executive...
Public Healthsyvnews.com

Letters to the Editor: Governor Andrew Cuomo vs. Pepé Le Pew; Mask and vaccine mandate

There are many similarities between Governor Cuomo and Pepé Le Pew. Both are from an older generation that thinks much differently than today. Both are great lovers of women. Both like to hug, the governor says he hugs everyone, men and women. Both seem to give off a foul odor that many women are offended by. This is understandable because Pepé is a skunk, and the governor is an attorney and a politician.
Public Safetyarcamax.com

Andrew Cuomo Is in a Pickle

Washington -- According to a report issued by the attorney general of the state of New York last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was busy issuing sweeping new protections against the sexual harassment of women around the time that Harvey Weinstein ceased to be a Hollywood mega-figure and became a widely known sexual predator. Today, Harvey is serving a 23-year sentence for various felonies, and he faces still more felonies in California.
PoliticsCNN

Incoming New York governor speaks after Cuomo's resignation

Hochul: "Far too premature" to talk about possible Cuomo pardon. Incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said it's "far too premature" to talk about possibly pardoning Andrew Cuomo if he is convicted on any criminal charges. Hochul, who will become governor in 13 days when Cuomo's resignation takes effect, was...
Politicsnysenate.gov

SENATOR ALESSANDRA BIAGGI ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO’S RESIGNATION

“Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo has finally put New Yorkers first and announced his resignation. I am forever grateful for the eleven women who risked everything to speak out about their experience of sexual misconduct. New York will be a better and safer place because of them. While further accountability is necessary, this moment reflects the hard work of survivors who have been striving for an end to workplace harassment for decades.
PoliticsBradford Era

Cuomo is not a victim

ALBANY (TNS) — New York will be better for this. Andrew Cuomo had to go. No matter what you think of the man or his politics, the governor and his many scandals had paralyzed state government. His continued malevolence, moreover, was a storm cloud New York needed to escape. When...
Politicswamc.org

Heastie: Cuomo Impeachment Probe To End Aug. 25

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says the impeachment probe into outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo will end August 25 — one day after the Democrat resigns. In a statement Friday, the Bronx Democrat says he made the decision after consulting with Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine and his majority colleagues. Heastie says the suspension is because Cuomo will resign, and the committee determined it would be unconstitutional to impeach and remove an elected official no longer in office.
New York City, NYwestsidespirit.com

What Andrew Cuomo Teaches Us – Especially the Politicians

We can learn a new lesson from the case of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation in a stunning historical moment on Aug. 10, 2021. After all, he is not the first state’s governor to exit office in political and personal disgrace. In fact, Cuomo is the second consecutive...
Rochester, NYrochesterfirst.com

YWCA CEO speaks out about Cuomo

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — Along with many other local leaders, Dianne Stancato, the CEO of the YWCA, is speaking out about Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The YWCA is designed to empower women and promote justice for everyone. “What it did, I think, is it sent a positive message to survivors which...

