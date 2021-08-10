Myocarditis in Adolescents After COVID-19 Vaccine Typically Mild
Adolescents can develop mild myocarditis as a rare complication after COVID-19 vaccination, as has been reported in adults, an early case series from Boston confirms. The adolescents who developed heart inflammation after vaccination typically had a benign course, with symptoms resolving without treatment, although one patient had persistent borderline low left ventricular (LV) function, report Audrey Dionne, MD, and colleagues at Boston Children's Hospital.www.medscape.com
Comments / 0