Myocarditis in Adolescents After COVID-19 Vaccine Typically Mild

PORTLAND, Ore. — When Randy Blazak began coughing on Thursday, he chalked it up to a summer cold. But when the fever and headaches started, his wife became concerned. "My wife this morning said, 'I think you have COVID.' She got a home testing kit and we both tested. She’s negative, but I was positive," shared Blazak who admits he was in shock. "I am currently down in the basement, quarantined down in the basement. My wife, she is dropping supplies to me through the laundry chute."