Myocarditis in Adolescents After COVID-19 Vaccine Typically Mild

By Megan Brooks
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdolescents can develop mild myocarditis as a rare complication after COVID-19 vaccination, as has been reported in adults, an early case series from Boston confirms. The adolescents who developed heart inflammation after vaccination typically had a benign course, with symptoms resolving without treatment, although one patient had persistent borderline low left ventricular (LV) function, report Audrey Dionne, MD, and colleagues at Boston Children's Hospital.

