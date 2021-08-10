Crowd Pleaser as Sun Sets at Menemsha Beach

Located on a quiet dead-end street less than a mile to the Steamship terminal, this antique reproduction Cape-style home built in 1997 is immaculate and neat as a pin. The home is loaded with charm and includes numerous details not seen in a home at this price-point - gleaming plank style floors, milled trim, and the glass transom windows over the reclaimed antique doors. At the same time the modern buyer will be pleased with elements of the home such as the open floor plan, the very large master bedroom, sliders leading to the hardwood back deck, and an oversized outdoor shower. The care and meticulous attention to detail shown in the construction and maintenance of the house extends to the flower and vegetable gardens behind. The potting shed is a gardener's delight. There is a surprisingly spacious backyard off the large side and back deck and with it being fenced in you can have peace of mind your beloved pet is safe and sound. The home is less than two-tenths of a mile to the West Chop Woods, a 90-acre area of conservation land owned by Sheriff's Meadow.