Apple can scan your photos for child abuse and still protect your privacy – if the company keeps its promises

Online safety and privacy is becoming more and more important as hackers and cyber criminals come up with more sophisticated ways to gain access to our online accounts and personal information. Whether you use the internet for work, personal reasons, or a combination of both, keeping yourself safe online has never been more crucial. Many people are now using online services like internet banking and shopping for the convenience – but sadly failing to protect yourself when using these services can increase your risk. Here are some tools that you can use to improve your personal online safety in 2021.