Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Apple can scan your photos for child abuse and still protect your privacy – if the company keeps its promises

By Mayank Varia - Boston University
Norman Transcript
 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The proliferation of child sexual abuse material on the internet is harrowing and sobering. Technology companies send tens of millions of reports per year of these images to the nonprofit National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

www.normantranscript.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Kranz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Software#Apple News#Scanning#Computer Security#Boston University#Digital#Iphone#Mac#Neuralhash#Apollo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Related
InternetThe Verge

Facebook Messenger is adding end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls

Facebook is adding end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls in Messenger. The company announced in a blog post that it’s rolling out the change today alongside new controls for its disappearing messages. Some users may also see new test features related to encryption. Facebook Messenger got end-to-end encryption for...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Benzinga

TikTok Bows Down To Teen Privacy After Facebook, Apple, Google

ByteDance's TikTok, notorious as one of the most addictive social apps, announced its teenager privacy control measures amid intense global regulatory scrutiny on the tech majors for hidden advertisements and inappropriate content, TechCrunch reports. Congress has been pressuring companies in the U.S. to protect younger users from the harmful impacts...
TechnologyMIT Technology Review

Apple defends its new anti-child-abuse tech against privacy concerns

Apple has boasted a few iconic ads during the company’s 45-year history, from the famous 1984 Super Bowl ad for Macs to the company’s combative 2019 ad campaign promising that “what happens on your iPhone stays on your iPhone.”. On Thursday, Apple announced new technologies to detect child sexual abuse...
InternetPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Apple Child Safety update will scan photos for abusive material, warn parents

Apple has announced a raft of new measures, aimed at keeping children safe on its platform and limiting the spread of child sexual abuse images. As well as new safety tools in iMessage, Siri and Search, Apple is planning to scan users iCloud uploads for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). That’s sure to be controversial among privacy advocates, even if the ends can justify the means.
RelationshipsNeowin

Apple reveals more details about its child safety photo scanning technologies

Apple has been the target of criticism since it revealed that it will be introducing some child safety features into its ecosystem which would allow scanning of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). An open letter demanding that Apple halts the deployment of this technology already has thousands of signatories. The firm had internally acknowledged that some people are worried about the new features, but said that this is due to misunderstandings that it will be addressing in due course. Today, it has made good on its promise.
InternetDIY Photography

WhatsApp calls out Apple for scanning your photos, calling it “surveillance”

Apple announced last week that it would start scanning your iPhones and iCloud for photos of child sexual abuse. The new feature sparked a lot of controversy and concern among both users and other companies. When asked whether it would apply the same technology, WhatsApp said it wouldn’t, while at the same time calling Apple’s move “surveillance.”
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Apple Introduces A New Way Of Keeping Your Child Safe Online

What if a stranger got ahold of your child’s phone number and started to send them unsolicited adult materials? If your child is using an iPhone and uses its Messages app, Apple has actually announced new safety features that will help prevent these things from happening. This will come in...
Cell PhonesVox

The controversy over Apple’s plan to protect kids by scanning your iPhone

Apple, the company that proudly touted its user privacy bona fides in its recent iOS 15 preview, recently introduced a feature that seems to run counter to its privacy-first ethos: the ability to scan iPhone photos and alert the authorities if any of them contain child sexual abuse material (CSAM). While fighting against child sexual abuse is objectively a good thing, privacy experts aren’t thrilled about how Apple is choosing to do it.
InternetThe Verge

Apple says its iCloud scanning will rely on multiple child safety groups to address privacy fears

Apple has filled in more details around its upcoming plans to scan iCloud Photos for child sexual abuse material (CSAM) via users’ iPhones and iPads. The company released a new paper delving into the safeguards it hopes will increase user trust in the initiative. That includes a rule to only flag images found in multiple child safety databases with different government affiliations — theoretically stopping one country from adding non-CSAM content to the system.
Technologyidownloadblog.com

Apple offers another look at the security and privacy baked into CSAM photo scanning

Earlier this month, Apple revealed new features baked into most of its major operating systems. Each of them, of which there are three, are designed to help protect children against sexual abuse and exploitation. And while these are hailed as good things, on a grand scale, it’s the finer details in regards to one of the features in particular that has many people concerned.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Stop Apple from Scanning Your iPhone Photos

Apple’s new iPhone photo-scanning feature is a complicated issue. However, one thing is clear: If you have an iPhone, there’s a way you can opt out of Apple’s local photo scanning—for now, at least. Say Goodbye to iCloud Photos Before iOS 15. So, let’s be clear about what’s going on....
TechnologySan Francisco Weekly

4 Tools You Should Use to Protect Your Online Safety

Online safety and privacy is becoming more and more important as hackers and cyber criminals come up with more sophisticated ways to gain access to our online accounts and personal information. Whether you use the internet for work, personal reasons, or a combination of both, keeping yourself safe online has never been more crucial. Many people are now using online services like internet banking and shopping for the convenience – but sadly failing to protect yourself when using these services can increase your risk. Here are some tools that you can use to improve your personal online safety in 2021.
Internettechweez.com

Facebook Is Rebuilding Its Ad Tools With a Focus on Privacy

Consumer privacy has become a hot topic for tech giants this year. Apple led the way at their WWDC early this year making privacy-focussed announcements around their operating system. Google followed suit announcing that it will stop selling ads based on user-specific web browser data. Facebook is now joining these...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Firefox 91 delivers new security and privacy options

HTTP over TLS (HTTPS) encrypts the data (personal info, passwords, etc.) sent between web browsers and websites so that attackers on the network can’t view it, grab it or modify it. “While there remain many websites that don’t use HTTPS by default, a large fraction of those sites do support...
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Why the ‘privacy by design’ approach to mobile apps isn’t enough

The mobile apps installed on our smartphones are one of the biggest threats to our digital privacy. They are capable of collecting vast amounts of personal data, often highly sensitive. The consent model on which privacy laws are based doesn’t work. App users remain concerned about privacy, as a recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy