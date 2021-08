The next chapter of Beyoncé’s life will be filled with hemp, honey, and music, she revealed in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar. With her 40th birthday quickly approaching, the record-breaking multi-hyphenate discussed what she’s learned about holistic well-being. She says that on 2018’s On the Run II tour, she began using CBD to cope with insomnia, soreness, and inflammation. She’s such a fan that she’s building a hemp farm, she told the magazine, along with a honey farm. Last year, Beyoncé told British Vogue she had two beehives that produced hundreds of jars of honey annually, which she used to...