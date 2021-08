Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed during the preseason the fundamental pillars he pointed out when he returned to Real Madrid last June. The Italian, Club Man, has followed and has assumed completely the plans that the set of Chamartin has in the offices. First, with the exit of Sergio Ramos and the signing of David Alaba; Second, with the obligatory continuity of footballers with important salaries such as Marcelo, Isco and Bale, and third, with the commitment to the young promises of La Cantera: Miguel Gutiérrez, Antonio Blanco, Sergio Arribas and Marvin Park are part of the workouts every day , they will be summoned regularly and will have minutes and continuity.