The United States is seeing COVID-19 cases rise for the first time since January. Less than 50% of the country is fully vaccinated. And the Delta variant is proving "more transmissible." With these harrowing statistics, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on CNN's State of the Union today to speak with host Dana Bash about the threat at hand. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.