Michigan State

You Might Spot A Bookstore Cat Among The Shelves At Pages Bookshop In Michigan

By Sophie Boudreau
Only In Michigan
 4 days ago

Whether you’re a lifelong bookworm or more of a casual reader, there’s something fantastically fun about wandering through the aisles of a bookstore. No matter what you’re looking for (and even if you’re searching for nothing in particular), you’re almost guaranteed to find a hidden treasure or a title that captures your eye. One beautiful bookshop here in Michigan is a real wonderland for humans and feline friends alike, so stop in today and embark on an unforgettable adventure.

Pages Bookshop is located at 119560 Grand River Ave in Detroit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nC21k_0bNi2CMs00
Google Maps

If you’re ready to get happily lost among books from countless genres, you’ve come to the right place. It’s easy to see why voracious readers from across Michigan absolutely adore this destination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Mp8Z_0bNi2CMs00
Google Reviews/Arthurious

The bookstore, which is operated by Metro Detroit native Susan Murphy, features a thoughtfully curated and diverse array of books for all readers. There’s a real sense of community within the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSwzc_0bNi2CMs00
Google Reviews/Arthurious

In addition to its homey vibe and awesome inventory, the shop is home to its very own resident bookstore cat: Pip! This black and white cutie is a rescue who now adds delight to the shelves at Pages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ELhI_0bNi2CMs00
Facebook/Pages Bookshop

Take time to offer Pip a few purr-inducing ear scratches and pets before continuing on with your book-buying adventure. We can’t imagine a more wholesome or adorable way to spend the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2crS18_0bNi2CMs00
Facebook/Pages Bookshop

Pages prides itself on emphasizing the value of reading among visitors of all ages. You’ll find titles for children, young adults, and more mature readers alike as you peruse its many offerings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KFi4_0bNi2CMs00
Facebook/Pages Bookshop

The shop hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including book clubs and author Q&As. No matter how many times you’ve stopped by, there’s always more to discover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wchxt_0bNi2CMs00
Google Reviews/mil patrick

When you’re ready to combine your love for reading with your adoration of feline friends, venture to Pages Bookshop for a truly unique outing. The whole family will be enamored with this locale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7zEK_0bNi2CMs00
Facebook/Pages Bookshop

For additional information about Pages Bookshop and Pip’s beloved coworkers, click here . Have you stopped in to check out the books and the cute kitty at this Detroit destination during previous visits to the area? Share your experiences with us in the Facebook comments or recommend another must-visit Michigan store by filling out our official nomination form here .

Are you looking for another unique place to shop? Be sure to check out this vintage candy shop in Michigan .

The post You Might Spot A Bookstore Cat Among The Shelves At Pages Bookshop In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State .

