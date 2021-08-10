You Might Spot A Bookstore Cat Among The Shelves At Pages Bookshop In Michigan

Whether you’re a lifelong bookworm or more of a casual reader, there’s something fantastically fun about wandering through the aisles of a bookstore. No matter what you’re looking for (and even if you’re searching for nothing in particular), you’re almost guaranteed to find a hidden treasure or a title that captures your eye. One beautiful bookshop here in Michigan is a real wonderland for humans and feline friends alike, so stop in today and embark on an unforgettable adventure.

Pages Bookshop is located at 119560 Grand River Ave in Detroit.

If you’re ready to get happily lost among books from countless genres, you’ve come to the right place. It’s easy to see why voracious readers from across Michigan absolutely adore this destination.

The bookstore, which is operated by Metro Detroit native Susan Murphy, features a thoughtfully curated and diverse array of books for all readers. There’s a real sense of community within the store.

In addition to its homey vibe and awesome inventory, the shop is home to its very own resident bookstore cat: Pip! This black and white cutie is a rescue who now adds delight to the shelves at Pages.

Take time to offer Pip a few purr-inducing ear scratches and pets before continuing on with your book-buying adventure. We can’t imagine a more wholesome or adorable way to spend the afternoon.

Pages prides itself on emphasizing the value of reading among visitors of all ages. You’ll find titles for children, young adults, and more mature readers alike as you peruse its many offerings.

The shop hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including book clubs and author Q&As. No matter how many times you’ve stopped by, there’s always more to discover.

When you’re ready to combine your love for reading with your adoration of feline friends, venture to Pages Bookshop for a truly unique outing. The whole family will be enamored with this locale.

For additional information about Pages Bookshop and Pip's beloved coworkers, click here .

