Integrate and streamline your online events with Livestorm

The County’s building department will be transitioning to a new database management software in 2021. This new software will bring several welcomed and long-awaited changes to the way permits are processed and kept, as well as how contractors and homeowners doing projects in the County can track and retrieve their information. Some major elements that will benefit contractors and homeowners specifically will be submittable online permits (rather than scanning and submitting via email), online access to status updates on where your permits are in the process, and the ability to view inspection routes and results from the web site.