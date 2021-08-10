Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Integrate and streamline your online events with Livestorm

By DealPost Team
PCWorld
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the old-school view of the workplace has office workers toiling away as the manager strolls through rows of cubicles asking about TPS Reports, the COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the trend away from the pre-globalization company layout. This improves the quarterly numbers on the surface, but logistics and communications end up being a huge headache as distances between managers, employees, and customers increase. Dealing with crying babies, an unstructured environment, and the inability to pop into a coworker’s office can slow down projects more than we think.

www.pcworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adobe Connect#Software Advice#Tps Reports#Google Analytics#Developers Portal#Digital#Nextlevel#Zoom#Workable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Software
Related
BusinessCMSWire

Verint Acquires Conversocial, Salesforce Wants to Be Netflix for B2B & More CX News

Verint, which provides customer engagement software, has acquired Conversocial for $50 million. Verint’s support for digital customer engagement will be boosted in the acquisition with connections to messaging channels including Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter and WhatsApp. The Verint Cloud Platform features:. Conversational channels. Conversational AI that automates personalized...
Orlando, FLsecuritymagazine.com

GSX 2021 to offer in-person and online event this September

This year's 2021 GSX will take place September 27-29 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Security leaders, peers, experts and suppliers have an opportunity to attend in-person or online. The event will include:. 280+ technical experts and suppliers in an innovation-stocked Exhibit Hall. X Stage interviews with...
Economymartechseries.com

Why Consumer Conversations Are Essential to Integrate Into Your MarTech Stack

If there has been a prevailing theme in marketing over the past decade, it’s been a constant drive to offer more personalized, better-focused experiences to consumers. With the digital boom that occurred in the past year, these efforts have only accelerated, which has added pressure to brands to scale up their efforts with respect to consumer data.
InternetInman.com

How to ensure your listing finds love online

If you’re listing homes, now is the time to take a cue from dating apps — you’ve only got about 7 seconds to reel in a prospect, so you better put your best foot forward. Here’s how to maximize your listing’s potential and capture more online views. One of the...
Personal Financemitechnews.com

Streamline Your Business Finances and Significantly Increase Profitability

DETROIT – Every successful and professional business owner knows and truly understands that there is nothing more important and worthy of investing significant time in than the state of their company finances. Continue reading to discover how to streamline your business’s finances and subsequently significantly increase profitability and cash flow.
Businessblooloop.com

Connect&GO partners with UEAT on integrated online ordering platform

Connect&GO, a leader in guest experience engineering and wearable RFID technology for events and attractions, has partnered with UEAT in order to provide a contactless self-ordering online solution for restaurants. The solution will be ideal for stadiums, resorts, amusement parks, sporting events, festivals and more. UEAT is a Canadian company...
ComputersThe American Genius

Startup seeks to streamline your software shopping search

Software shopping is, undoubtedly, one of the most crucial aspects of any successful business: Choose correctly, and you’ll find yourself seamlessly moving through daily operations, while a poor choice often results in a lack of efficiency. Unfortunately, the shopping aspect is anything but efficient, with demos and sales meetings lasting for unnecessarily long periods of time. That’s where TestBox comes into play.
Technologyclaroty.com

Connect: Integrating Industrial Cybersecurity with the Rest of Your Business

This is the final installment in a four-part series offering an in-depth breakdown of the four essential pillars of industrial cybersecurity: Reveal, Protect, Detect, and Connect. The objective of this series is to help security leaders understand the unique challenges of meeting these needs in an industrial context, as well as the time and resources Claroty has invested into cohesively addressing these challenges in an unparalleled manner.
Businessmartechseries.com

Synchronoss Personal Cloud Solution Selected for Integration into Japan’s Kitamura Online and Retail Channels

New partnership will allow Japanese retailer to offer content storage as it seeks to digitize more of its services. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, today announced that Kitamura, a Japanese multimedia retailer, has selected the Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution for integration into its online and retail channel. The addition of personal cloud will give Kitamura’s online and retail customers the ability to back up and manage their valuable digital content, including photos and videos, from any device.
Posted by
TechRadar

Integrating the long-term home office into your hybrid workplace

In the first article of this series, we looked at defining your hybrid workplace strategy. But, what about the technical aspects? How exactly do you integrate the home office into this strategy?. About the author. Simon Wilson is Chief Technology Officer at HPE Aruba UK&I. We’ve seen that, for the...
Pet ServicesMySanAntonio

Celerant Technology® Integrates with General Pet Supply™ to Streamline Inventory and Automate Ordering for Pet Shops

Celerant Technology® Integrates with General Pet Supply™ to Streamline Inventory and Automate Ordering for Pet Shops. Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions for the pet food and supply industry, has announced a new partnership and integration with General Pet Supply, serving the industry for over 40 years. The integration provides access to General Pet’s catalog, and allows retailers to import products into the point of sale with no manual entry, and automatically order inventory– enabling retailers to save time and keep shelves stocked more efficiently, so they can spend more time servicing customers.
SoftwarePosted by
pymnts

Airbase, QuickBooks Integrate To Streamline Accounting

Spend-management platform Airbase will be integrated with QuickBooks Desktop, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 10), to help automate the company spend and the general ledger workflow. Through the integration, businesses will shorten their month-end close with automatic data syncing, produce reports using real-time data and possibly save time and...
Internetaithority.com

IAB Tech Lab Launches Transparency Center To Combat Fraud And Enable Accountability And Compliance In The Digital Advertising Supply Chain

IAB Tech Lab announced the initial launch of its Tech Lab Transparency Center. Its goal is to provide a resource that makes it easy for digital advertising participants buyers, sellers, and ad tech companies — to see which standards media partners have implemented, their level of compliance, certification program results, and more. This will help ensure a safe, privacy-centric ad experience for consumers.
Elbert, COelbertcounty-co.gov

New Online Tools Streamline Building Services

The County’s building department will be transitioning to a new database management software in 2021. This new software will bring several welcomed and long-awaited changes to the way permits are processed and kept, as well as how contractors and homeowners doing projects in the County can track and retrieve their information. Some major elements that will benefit contractors and homeowners specifically will be submittable online permits (rather than scanning and submitting via email), online access to status updates on where your permits are in the process, and the ability to view inspection routes and results from the web site.
Internetmogreenway.com

Blaze & Spence Labs announce partnership with fully integrated cannabis payment system for online ordering and delivery

Spence Labs, a bank-backed, compliant digital payment system for the cannabis industry, today announced a full POS integration with BLAZE®, the industry-leading enterprise resource planning and point of sale (POS) platform for legal cannabis. This partnership is a game changer for both dispensaries and customers, who have for far too long relied on cash transactions. Now consumers who order online or in the store can pay in a compliant digital way.
SoftwareValueWalk

Use These 3 “As a Service” Offerings to Streamline Your Business

The software as a service, or SaaS, market emerged in the early 2000s. “As a service” refers to apps or services tied to the cloud. Instead of a physical software or hardware asset, as a service subscriptions deliver applications and functionalities over the internet. Once you used to purchase software on a CD to install it on your computer. Today, you probably access your word processing and spreadsheet programs via a subscription like Office 365.
Jobshypepotamus.com

Intro Day Online: Digital Marketing

BrainStation’s Intro Day is an immersive, one-day learning experience, designed to give aspiring Digital Marketers of all levels a chance to explore bootcamp learning. This immersive experience is designed for individuals considering the Digital Marketing bootcamp, and is an incredible opportunity to learn from BrainStation Lead Educators, engage with alumni, gain insights from Digital Marketers, and meet hiring partner organizations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy