Mulberry Maintenance Crew Detects Ammonia Leak

The City of Lakeland Wastewater Division will continue the second phase of overnight sanitary sewer rehabilitation work in the downtown area on Monday, August 9th. On Monday, starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m., lane closures and detours will be established on South Florida Avenue between Orange Street and Lemon Street. Lane closures and sewer work will continue Tuesday, August 10th with detours and lane closures on South Florida Avenue between Palmetto Street and Walnut Street. Crews will be rehabbing the sanitary sewer line along South Florida Avenue between Lime Street and Orange Street on Wednesday, August 11th. On Thursday, August 12th lane closures will be in place on South Florida Avenue starting at the intersection of Lemon Street and heading north for approximately one block.
Comments / 0