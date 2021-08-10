Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk County, FL

Mulberry Maintenance Crew Detects Ammonia Leak

By Admin
Posted by 
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 3 days ago

Jim Gibbs was prepared to clean up oil drums and discarded oil filters on the side of Bonnie Mine Road earlier this year. At first, it seemed like just another oddity discarded along the roadside that, if left, could create a significant hazard. But something here was different. Gibbs, who...

lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Government
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
City
Mulberry, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mulberry, FL
Government
City
Bartow, FL
Mulberry, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Leak#Ammonia#Mulberry Maintenance Unit#Polk#Tampa Bay Pipeline#Mosaic#Fdep#Pensacola Bahia#Code Enforcement Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Pollution Notice

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Department of Environmental Protection has received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release. All information displayed was submitted by the reporting party. Type of Notice: Initial Report. Incident Information. Name of Incident: West Lakeland Wasteload Reduction Facility Headworks. State Watch Office...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Regional Health COVID-19 Numbers Update

As has been reported, COVID-19 cases have risen in our area, and the number of people seeking care for COVID-19 at Lakeland Regional Health’s Medical Center has increased. The information below provides a snapshot of what we are experiencing at the hospital. CURRENT NUMBERS AT THE MEDICAL CENTER (as of...
Auburndale, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Ammonia leak

Polk County Fire Rescue’s HAZMAT unit is currently assisting the Auburndale Fire Department in suppressing the fumes from an ammonia leak. The leak occurred about 3:30 p.m. at All-Temp Storage, 625 Bridgers Ave. in Auburndale. At this time, westbound U.S. 92 in the area is limited to one lane. Those...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

SANITARY SEWER WORK WILL TAKE PLACE ON A PORTION OF SYLVESTER ROAD TO REHAB A 24-INCH MAIN PROJECT THAT WILL USE CURE IN PLACE TECHNOLOGY

The City of Lakeland continues with sewer rehabilitation work using cured-in-place technology to extend the life of older pipes. The cost-efficient process uses an epoxy liner that is installed to the interior of the pipes and a curing agent activates the liner to adhere to the pipe walls. Once fully cured, the lining acts as a new pipeline.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

PUBLIC NOTICE PORTION OF MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE TO CLOSE FOR CRANE REMOVAL

WHEN: August 18 – 20, 2021. WHERE: Massachusetts Avenue between Main Street & Cedar Street. Construction continues on Summit Consulting’s new eight-story 135,000 square foot building located at 117 N. Massachusetts Avenue on Lake Mirror in downtown Lakeland. On Wednesday, August 18th general contractors will begin disassembling the last remaining tower crane on site. This 185-foot-tall tower crane will be removed over a three-day period with the assistance of an additional 300-ton mobile crane that will be brought onsite for the disassembly. The large 164-foot horizontal jib will be detached first, lowered in two equal pieces onto waiting trucks below, and hauled away. The 185-foot boom portion of the tower crane will be removed in 20-foot sections which will also be hauled away by a truck as well.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Apartment Building Fire at 810 E. 1st Street

LFD Responds to an Apartment Building Fire at 810 E. 1st Street Lakeland Fire Department (#LFD) responded to an apartment building fire located at 810 E. 1st Street at approximately 1:20 PM on Aug. 3. LFD arrived on the scene and found heavy smoke outside the building within the central...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

THE SECOND PHASE OF OVERNIGHT SANITARY SEWER WORK CONTINUES AUGUST 9TH

The City of Lakeland Wastewater Division will continue the second phase of overnight sanitary sewer rehabilitation work in the downtown area on Monday, August 9th. On Monday, starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m., lane closures and detours will be established on South Florida Avenue between Orange Street and Lemon Street. Lane closures and sewer work will continue Tuesday, August 10th with detours and lane closures on South Florida Avenue between Palmetto Street and Walnut Street. Crews will be rehabbing the sanitary sewer line along South Florida Avenue between Lime Street and Orange Street on Wednesday, August 11th. On Thursday, August 12th lane closures will be in place on South Florida Avenue starting at the intersection of Lemon Street and heading north for approximately one block.
Pasco County, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Did You Know?

Did you know that the Pasco County Sheriff recently sent out what appears to be hundreds of four-page letters threatening police harassment of Pasco County residents who have had past trouble with the law?. In the recently sent letter, it reads in part, “We are committed to your success, we...
Davenport, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Two Polk hospitals (Lk Wales, Davenport) are on Code Black (canceling elective surgeries for more bed space and available staff)

AdventHealth doctors are pleading with the Central Florida community to help its overworked health care heroes by getting vaccinated and wearing masks. Linnette Johnson, AdventHealth’s chief nursing officer says the health care system has enough supplies and hospital bed capacity to get through the most recent surge of COVID-19 cases but its staff is exhausted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy