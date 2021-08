Happy August, everyone! As we begin our journey through this last full month of summer, we also continue our longterm quest to highlight all of the amazing actresses out there who are serving up consistently killer performances on screens big and small. This Woman Crush Wednesday, we are celebrating a super star who has been crushing it on everything from reality television to blockbuster films over the past 17 years of her onscreen career. She’s an absolute delight so make sure to be loud (who cares what your neighbors or bosses say, right?) as you give it up for her, your WCW, the terrific Jamie Chung!