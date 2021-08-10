Norwalk Deputies Are Attempting to Locate Fatal Hit and Run Suspect

NORWALK, Ca. – Authorities are attempting to identify a suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision that killed a pedestrian on Sunday. At around 8:11 a.m. authorities and emergency medical personnel responded to the area of Pioneer Blvd. and Firestone Blvd. in the City of Norwalk for the report of a traffic collision. When they arrived they found the victim lying in a parking lot. Emergency responders attempted to revive the victim to no avail, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Through investigation it was learned that the suspect was pulling out of the parking lot when he struck the victim and continued driving without regard to the badly injured victim.