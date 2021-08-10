Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Flying soon? Here are 7 protective items to bring amid delta variant spread

By Felicity Warner, Reviewed
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFVfm_0bNhzbFA00
Passengers are required to wear a mask while flying on a plane for all major U.S. airlines and at the airport. andresr, Getty Images

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The spread of the COVID-19 delta variant , a highly transmissible strand of the coronavirus, has become yet another hurdle in the fight against the global pandemic. While the vaccine remains effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization, mild symptoms caused by a "breakthrough infection" can still occur in vaccinated individuals. What's more, vaccinated individuals can still spread the delta variant, which is leading to even more COVID-19 cases .

The global spread has led to much uncertainty when it comes to travel. On one hand, Switzerland and Qatar are beginning to allow more travelers in. Vaccinated Americans can resume travel to Canada as of yesterday . On the other hand, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now discouraging people from traveling to France, Israel, Thailand and other countries where COVID cases are spiking. All this is to say that the future of international and domestic travel alike seems to be a bit murky thanks to the delta variant.

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The CDC strongly recommends that people only travel when necessary right now and take proper precautions when doing so. This includes masking up, getting tested, and self-monitoring for symptoms of the coronavirus. If you've got a trip on your schedule and are looking to take extra precautions, we've rounded up a list of essentials to keep handy while traveling to help protect you and stop the spread.

1. Hand sanitizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeZVd_0bNhzbFA00
It's never a bad idea to keep hand sanitizer on you to ward off germs. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Travel-sized hand sanitizer has become a staple item to have on hand over the last year or so. When you're buying sanitizer, make sure the formula contains at least 60% alcohol, as recommended by the CDC.

TSA is currently allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container—up to 12 ounces per passenger—in carry-on bags. Keep in mind that the agency warns that this may slow down your checkpoint screening process.

For a guaranteed supply of hand sanitizer for your trip, we recommend bringing that 12-ounce hand sanitizer, as it may not be as readily available while you're traveling. In addition, you'll want a travel-sized sanitizer just to stick in your pocket or purse for convenience.

Get the 2-Ounce Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel (Pack of 12) at Amazon for $21.99

Get the 12-Ounce Purell Naturals Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Bottle at Amazon for $15.99

2. A protective face mask

Masks are still federally required to be worn on all public transportation networks, including airplanes, so you definitely don't want to forget your face mask for the journey. In addition, the latest guidance by the CDC recommends the use of masks again for vaccinated people in high transmission areas, so you may want to bring a few face masks for spending time at your destination, too.

Reviewed has tested plenty of face masks and found the Athleta Non-Medical Face Masks to be the best overall choice with a comfortable yet protective design, featuring adjustable ear loops for ear relief and a nose wire to create the best fit on your face. For masks for the kids , our top choices are from Disney, as they're comfortable to wear and feature fun characters that may encourage your kids to actually want to wear the mask.

You may also want to invest in a few disposable masks in order to double-mask when you're unable to socially distance.

Get the Everyday Non-Medical Face Masks (Pack of Three) at Athleta starting at $3.99

Get the Cloth Face Masks at Disney starting at $11.99

3. Disinfecting wipes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGYv9_0bNhzbFA00
Disinfecting wipes are a must if someone in the home tests positive for COVID-19. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

While we know that the risk of becoming infected through contact with surfaces contaminated with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) is generally low , it can't hurt to bring disinfecting wipes with you on your journey, You can use these to wipe down seats, armrests and tray tables before settling in for your flight.

There are plenty of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered disinfecting wipes , like those by Lysol or Clorox, that can be used to kill the SARS-CoV-2, along with other viruses like the flu. These are particularly helpful as summer colds come rushing back.

Get the Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack (Pack of Three) at Amazon for $16.76

4. A face shield for extra protection

Shira Doron, an epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, tells Reviewed that “many viruses infect by entering mucus membranes,” which includes the eyes. “Therefore, the combination of a mask and eye protection are best to avoid getting the [coronavirus].”

For extra protection in airport terminals or mid-flight, you can wear a face shield along with your mask. This shield with built-in glasses may be a more comfortable option than the typical face shield with an elastic headband. You may also want to apply an anti-fog spray on your shield to avoid any steam from accumulating on the inside.

Get the Ceestyle Face Shield (Pack of 6 Glasses and 12 Shields) from Amazon for $21.79

5. A face mask loop extender

For longer flights, traveling days, or wearing your masks for hours at a time indoors, you'll want to make sure your face mask is completely comfortable to wear. Something that can help ease ear pain and get you the right fit on your mask is a loop extender, especially if you're using a disposable mask or a mask without adjustable ear loops.

Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez, an infectious disease physician and associate hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, recommends the use of an extender strap that connects at the back of your head to keep your mask snug on your face.

Get the Mask Extender Strap Hook at Amazon (Pack of 4) for $12.99

6. A smartphone sanitizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXu4u_0bNhzbFA00
A PhoneSoap sanitizer can help ensure your cellphone won't be the home of anything you'd rather not touch. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

It's true—your cell phone is probably dirtier than a toilet seat. About 10 times dirtier , to be exact. As a high-touch item, you may want to sanitize your phone after traveling around with it. To ward off bacteria like E.coli, phone sanitizers can be a quick and convenient way to get your phone squeaky clean.

We tested three different phone sanitizers and found the popular PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer to successfully kill the most bacteria on a phone. However, we think a simple DIY disinfecting solution can do the trick in killing bacteria too—so if you want to skip the fancy gadget, a 70% isopropyl and water solution will do the trick, too.

Get the PhoneSoap 3 Smartphone Sanitizer and Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger at Amazon for $69.44

Get the Swan 70% Isopropyl Alcohol (Pack of 4) at Amazon for $19.99

7. A thermometer

A thermometer is a great way to monitor symptoms before, during, and after your travel as a fever can be a symptom of a COVID-19 infection . Be sure to disinfect it using isopropyl alcohol in between use, especially if you're sharing it with other family members. You can also always use a touchless thermometer for a quick temperature reading.

Get the Goodbaby Touchless Thermometer for Adults at Amazon for $16.99

Get the Femometer Oral Thermometer at Amazon for $6.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Flying soon? Here are 7 protective items to bring amid delta variant spread

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

217K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Delta#Smartphone#Tsa#Reviewed#Vaccinated Americans#Cdc#Covid#Tsa#Athleta#Lysol#Tufts Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Qatar
Country
Thailand
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.
Pharmaceuticalsorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Vaccinated People Are Spreading the Covid-19 Delta Variant

Kim Iverson, one of our favorite reporters, is reporting on Joe Rogan’s recent statements regarding Coronavirus. Joe Rogan made some statements that garnered some negative publicity, but Kim Iverson goes through the issues Joe brought up in his podcast and Kim shows that Joe Rogan’s comments were based on facts.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Spread of delta variant behind new mask warnings

With the delta variant driving the increased spread of coronavirus and a rise in diagnoses and hospitalizations, New Jersey officials are urging residents — regardless of vaccination status — to once again don masks in potentially risky indoor settings. “Our metrics are trending in the wrong direction, and new data...
Public HealthThe Guardian

America is flying blind when it comes to the Delta variant

The Delta variant was first identified in the United States in April and by May it was well onto its exponential growth curve, doubling every 10-12 days, as the basis for Covid infections, now reaching over 96% prevalence. Ironically, on 1 May, the CDC announced it would stop monitoring post-vaccination breakthrough infections unless they led to hospitalizations or deaths. This decision can be seen as exceptionally ill-advised and has led to a country flying blind in its attempt to confront its fourth wave of infections – one that has rapidly led to well over 100,000 new cases per day and more than 60,000 hospitalizations, both higher than the US first and second pandemic waves. It is unfathomable that we do not know how many of these are occurring in people who were vaccinated.
Public HealthFast Company

Just how easily does the delta variant spread?

It lasted only a few seconds: One man walked past another man in a mall in Sydney. When officials later watched CCTV footage of the encounter, they saw that this was the only interaction between the two. But it was enough for one of the men, who didn’t realize that he was infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus, to infect the other.
Public HealthGizmodo

Vaccinated People Three Times Less Likely to Contract Delta Variant in UK Study

New research from the UK provides the clearest indication yet of how protected fully vaccinated people are from the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Based on ongoing surveillance data, researchers estimate that the vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford University/AstraZeneca are 50% to 60% effective at preventing infection from Delta, including asymptomatic cases. While the findings do indicate that vaccines can still limit the transmission of Delta, they also reflect a substantial drop in their ability to prevent any infection, compared to their strength against past strains of the virus.
ShoppingHuron Daily Tribune

What mask is best for the delta variant of COVID-19?

The United States' daily COVID-19 infection rate has once again surpassed 124,000, eclipsing numbers not seen since February 2021. Though numbers are lower in areas with high vaccination rates, like the Bay Area, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended that everyone – even the fully vaccinated – resume wearing masks in indoor settings.
BusinessCNET

Ford, GM, Stellantis and UAW reinstate mask mandate amid delta variant spread

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Union workers for Ford, General Motors and Stellantis will once again be required to wear masks, the United Auto Workers union said in an announcement Tuesday. Following a session of a task force made up of representatives from the UAW, Ford, GM and Stellantis, the four agreed to reimpose the mask mandate to keep workers safe. The decision will require all employees at production facilities, offices and warehouses to mask up, regardless of their vaccination status.
Mississippi StateRegister Citizen

Doctor: Delta variant spread 'like a tsunami' in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's top health official said the delta coronavirus variant is “sweeping across Mississippi like a tsunami” as the state reported more than 3,000 new cases of the highly transmittable virus in a single day Thursday. “If we look at our trajectory, we see that it’s continuing...
Public HealthNews On 6

SSM Changes Visitation Policies As Delta Variant Spreads

The state health department said 880 Oklahomans are hospitalized with COVID-19. New cases have jumped by more than 2,100 in the last 24 hours. Due to rising cases, SSM is the second local health system to update their visitation policies just this week. Only one person is allowed to stay...
Monroe County, NYrochesterfirst.com

Seneca Park Zoo enacts new masking policy amid Delta variant spread

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo announced new masking guidelines Monday, after the Centers for Disease Control listed Monroe County as a ‘substantial’ COVID-19 transmission zone. Zoo visitors who are not vaccinated will be required to wear face masks at the zoo at all times. That includes children...
Public HealthMacon Telegraph

New eviction moratorium issued by CDC as delta variant spreads. Here’s what to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new temporary eviction moratorium for areas with high or substantial levels of COVID-19 transmission. The order comes after the CDC’s previous moratorium expired over the weekend — putting millions at risk of eviction — and as concerns are rising about the highly contagious delta variant, which is spreading rapidly throughout the U.S. and spurring coronavirus outbreaks.
Oklahoma StateTulsa World

Oklahoma in crisis as Delta variant spreads quickly

COVID-19 isn't done yet. The Delta variant, described as being as contagious as chicken pox, is running rampant through Oklahoma, especially among unvaccinated populations. There are no available ICU beds in the state and pediatric wards are filling up quickly. In the month since the Delta variant started spreading, COVID hospitalizations have gone from lows similar to June 2020 after quarantine to October 2020 levels, which at the time took four months to hit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy