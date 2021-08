Aug. 8—MUTUAL FUND CALCULATOR — Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is one of the most favoured mutual fund investments among the investors as it it allows wealth creation to those earning individuals who are nascent in their career and they don't have lump sum amount for investing. As per tx and investment experts, if an investor has done mutual fund SIP for long-term, then mutual fund return calculator suggests that one can expect at least 10 per cent post-tax return on one's investment. They also said that one can create post-retirement income through SIP investment as well. They said that, today a middle middle class person post-retirement requires around INR40,000 to INR45,000. But, after 30 years, this will go up to INR3 lakh if the inflation is kept in mind. So, mutual fund SIP investment should be done keeping this monthly INR3 lakh post-retirement income in mind.