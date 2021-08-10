Cancel
Minnesota State

Lawsuit argues Minnesota State Fair must allow people to carry guns

By Brian Bakst, Tim Nelson / MPR News
Brainerd Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — The entity behind the Minnesota State Fair faces a lawsuit over a restriction that bars people from carrying guns on the fairgrounds. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and two people who want to go to the fair armed filed a lawsuit Tuesday, Aug. 10, that contends the Minnesota State Agricultural Society lacks the authority to impose the restriction. Ramsey County, whose sheriff is directing fair security this year, is also named as a defendant.

