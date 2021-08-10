Cancel
Green Knight will stream online for $20 on Aug. 18 only (and just in US)

By Joan E. Solsman
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Knight, the medieval fantasy film that's been available only in theaters since its US release at the end of July, will be available to stream online for one night only, its distributor A24 said Tuesday. But the $20 digital screening, which makes the movie available to watch within a four-hour window on Aug. 18 starting 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, reflects the continuing difficulty films face as a resurgence of COVID-19 appears to weigh on moviegoers' willingness to return to cinemas in person.

