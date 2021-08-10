Green Knight will stream online for $20 on Aug. 18 only (and just in US)

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Friday, Aug. 6 still sees the teen treasure-hunting adventure Outer Banks at the top of the list, with the football drama All American right behind it at No. 2. Conspiracy theorists have bumped up the UFO docuseries Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified to the fourth spot, up two spots from yesterday. New to the list is the horror film Aftermath, about a young couple who move into a house where strange things start happening. It's not very good.