‘Malignant’ TV Spot Features Scary New Footage From James Wan’s Return to Horror

Some new Malignant footage just arrived via a TV spot, and while it’s not much — 30 seconds, all told — we’ll take what we can get. The upcoming movie is James Wan‘s return to horror, marking the first time he’s helmed a horror movie since 2016’s The Conjuring 2. According to Wan himself, Malignant is going to be something different. “I don’t want peoples’ perception of me to get stale,” he said. “I don’t want people to keep thinking, ‘Oh, James is just doing the same thing again and again because he’s able to do it. He does it well, and that’s all he does.'” Watch the Malignant TV spot below.