Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Regulator reports new spills along Line 3 construction route

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Minnesota regulators say there have been more releases of drilling fluid along the Line 3 oil pipeline construction route than previously reported.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, there were 28 releases at 12 river crossing locations from June 8 to Aug. 5. In one instance, on July 6, about 80 gallons of fluid entered the Willow River in Aitkin County.

The MPCA also says there were 13 spills into wetlands and 14 accidental releases in upland areas, although one of those flowed into a wetland.

The agency disclosed details about the releases on Monday in a letter to Democratic state lawmakers who had requested the information, Minnesota Public Radio reported Tuesday.

Drilling fluid is used as a lubricant. It’s made mostly of bentonite clay and water, and is not considered toxic, but can impact aquatic life.

The agency said Enbridge's permit does not authorize the release of drilling fluid to wetlands or rivers. It says the releases are under investigation as potential violations.

Enbridge said in a statement that the drilling mud was quickly contained and cleaned up in the vast majority of instances under the supervision of trained environmental inspectors and independent monitors, and that the spills were reported to state regulators.

Line 3 construction across northern Minnesota is more than 80% complete and remains on pace to finish in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Enbridge said its practice of horizontal directional drilling is the preferred construction method for pipelines crossing under bodies of water, and that it actually protects waterbodies from disturbance. Drilling operations are immediately shut down when spills occur and state regulators are notified, it said.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

210K+
Followers
99K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Spills#Drilling Fluid#Directional Drilling#Mpca#Democratic#Minnesota Public Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine regulator moves to suspend transmission line permit

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s top environmental regulator has sent a letter notifying New England Clean Energy Connect officials that she has initiated the process to potentially suspend the company’s permit for a high-voltage transmission line. Commissioner Melanie Loyzim of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection sent the letter Thursday...
Owosso, MIArgus Press

Construction crews hit gas line; residents evacuated

OWOSSO — A high-pressure gas line break during construction of Memorial Healthcare’s new neurology center prompted an evacuation of area homes but did not affect the hospital’s services. Construction crews hit a gas line at the north side of the site — near Ada and Jennett streets — about 2...
Mckenzie County, NDWilliston Daily Herald

Oil spill reported in McKenzie County

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of an oil spill occurring Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Gunslinger Federal 1-12-1H well, about 13 miles northwest of Keene, North Dakota. Slawson Exploration Company, Inc. reported that 260 barrels of crude oil and 390 barrels of produced water were released...
Okanogan, WAOmak Chronicle

Construction ban halts transmission line project

OKANOGAN – A fire-related construction ban on the Colville Indian Reservation has halted work on a project to rebuild the Okanogan-Brewster transmission line damaged in last year’s Cold Springs Fire. The tribe has closed the reservation to visitors and industrial activity because of fire danger. Two large fires are burning...
ConstructionOccupational Health Safety

Understanding the Differences Between Construction and General Industry Confined Space Regulations 

Because construction was specifically excluded from following the general industry confined space standard, OSHA would have to cite concerns in the construction industry under several different areas. Rarely are construction and general industry OSHA standards identical or interchangeable. When it comes to OSHA’s confined space standards, there are some notable differences between the Construction 29 CFR 1926, Subpart AA standard and General Industry 29 CFR 1910.146. Before we dive into the confined space details, let’s...
Florida StateFlorida Times-Union

Nate Monroe: Florida regulators put controversial Puerto Rico utility on notice for coal ash spill

COMMENTARY | Florida environmental regulators have included AES, the controversial utility with a coal-fired plant in Puerto Rico, among the list of companies it is investigating for liability for the 5,000-ton spill of coal ash just off the Jacksonville coast earlier this year, according to a letter the Department of Environmental Protection sent the companies this month.
Chicago, ILthecannabisindustry.org

Construction Laws and Regulations in Cannabis

Tune in to this episode to learn more about Grow America Builders with David Fettner. David is a managing partner of Grow America Builders and has been one of Chicago’s premier general contractors for over two decades. As a third-generation builder, David’s expertise in high-end retail and commercial construction provided a seamless transition to the cannabis construction industry. Grow America Builders is a national design-build construction firm specializing in the cannabis industry, dispensaries, labs, extraction, grow houses, and greenhouses. Grow America Builders is all about serving the cannabis industry, building and upgrading facilities, which can be an exciting time for their clients.
Gates, NYrochesterfirst.com

Construction closures along Interstate 390, 490 to hinder Gates travel

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — As construction continues to take shape along Interstate 390 and 490 by the Town of Gates, the NYS Department of Transportation advises drivers to expect closures starting Monday, August 9. These are the expected areas effected by ongoing construction improvements:. Interstate 390 southbound will be closed...
North Greenbush, NYTroy Record

Construction to begin on US Route 4 corridor in North Greenbush

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — The Town of North Greenbush is advising motorists that beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4, Bloomingrove Drive will be closed to traffic in the following two areas of Town 24 hours each day to accommodate construction along the Route 4 Corridor:. • Southbound Bloomingrove Drive at Route 4...
Seattle, WAwestsideseattle.com

SDOT: West Seattle detour construction is making routes faster, safer

Information from Seattle Department of Transportation. Construction you see in West Seattle is making the detour routes function better for you. This weekend, we’ll continue work at the West Marginal Way SW and Highland Park Way SW intersection. Please Remember: Kindness and compassion goes a long way for our hardworking...
Colorado Statebloomberglaw.com

Colorado Aims to Halt Investor Betting on Western Water Scarcity

Imposing hefty taxes on water rights sales, barring out-of-state people from holding water rights, and requiring buyers to hold onto land for a minimum number of years to prevent flipping of water were among several ideas put forward Friday by a Colorado group aiming to stop water profiteering in the state.
Energy IndustryDouglas Budget

Energy Authority takes 'all-of-the-above' approach

Wyoming plans to chart its path to net-zero emissions with an all-of-the-above approach. A year after the Infrastructure Authority and the Pipeline Authority merged to form the Energy Authority, the agency has unveiled its energy strategy, a comprehensive framework for energy development in Wyoming. “We have a rich abundance of...
EnvironmentThe Jewish Press

Environmental Protection Ministry Demand NIS 48 Million from Bottling Companies Over Deposit Compliance Failures

The Ministry of Environmental Protection transferred payment demands amounting to NIS 48 million ($15 million) to nine soft drink companies, for non-compliance with regulations under Israel’s bottle deposit law. The ministry also transferred payment demands to four additional companies, amounting to NIS 1.5 million, for non-compliance with the collection targets...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Aussie ferry operator orders Wartsila fuel gas supply systems

The two ferries ordered by TT-Line Company will run on LNG. Wartsila will supply the engines and fuel gas supply systems to Australian ferry fleet owner TT-Line Company for two new Ro-Pax ferries, it said on August 11. The vessels are being built at the Rauma Marine Constructions yard in Finland.
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Ozone levels will be elevated in parts of Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Parts of Maine will experience elevating ground-level ozone concentrations on Thursday, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection said. The agency said the ozone levels are expected to reach unhealthy levels for the southwest coast and the high elevations of Acadia National Park. Elevated ozone levels can cause reduced lung function and irritation among children, healthy adults who exert themselves and people who suffer from a respiratory disease, the agency said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy