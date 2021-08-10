Severe Weather Statement issued for Berks, Bucks, Chester, Lehigh, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Berks; Bucks; Chester; Lehigh; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BERKS...SOUTHEASTERN LEHIGH...MONTGOMERY NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND NORTHEASTERN CHESTER COUNTIES At 506 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Nazareth to Ottsville to near Chester Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Norristown, Pottstown, Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Emmaus, Quakertown, Perkasie, Souderton, Bedminster, Collegeville, Royersford, Chalfont, Tinicum, Trappe, Hatfield, East Greenville, Dublin and Honey Brook. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 300 and 328. Northeast Extension between mile markers 24 and 51. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 328. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH