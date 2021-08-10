Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fairfax THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTH CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for much of central Montgomery County.alerts.weather.gov
