Severe Weather Statement issued for Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Culpeper; Fauquier; Rappahannock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL RAPPAHANNOCK...WEST CENTRAL FAUQUIER AND WEST CENTRAL CULPEPER COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Hume to near Sperryville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Hume, Flint Hill, Washington, Castleton, Slate Mills, Woodville, Hackleys Crossroads, Cresthill, Five Forks, Rock Mills, Reva, Boston and Huntly. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH