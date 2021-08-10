Special Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Dont wait until you see the first lightning flash before heading to safety. Move indoors at the first sign of threatening skies or the first sound of thunder. Deadly lightning strikes can occur well ahead of an approaching storm, prior to the arrival of rain and wind. Make sure that lightning is well away from your location before resuming outdoor activity. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Forsyth, northeastern Davidson and western Guilford Counties through 600 PM EDT At 506 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sedge Garden, or 8 miles east and southeast of Winston-Salem, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Thomasville, Kernersville, McLeansville, Summerfield, Jamestown, Lake Jeanette Marina and Oak Hollow Marina. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH