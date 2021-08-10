Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Montgomery County in central Maryland Northern Fairfax County in northern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Potomac, or near Lowes Island, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Rockville, Gaithersburg, Aspen Hill, Potomac, North Bethesda, North Potomac, Redland, Great Falls, Darnestown, Derwood and Washington Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH