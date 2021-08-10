BSR REIT Announces Outstanding Q2 2021 Financial Results

– Vibrant Texas Markets Lift NAV 21.9% to $14.77 – LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR", or the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021" and "YTD 2021", respectively). All comparisons in the following summary are to the corresponding period in the prior year. Results are presented in U.S. dollars. References to "Same Community" correspond to stabilized properties the REIT has owned for equivalent periods throughout Q2 2021 and YTD 2021 and the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 ("Q2 2020" and "YTD 2020", respectively), thus removing the impact of acquisitions, dispositions and non-stabilized properties. Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 are available on the REIT's website at www.bsrreit.com and at www.sedar.com.