Severe Weather Statement issued for McMinn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McMinn THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BRADLEY...CENTRAL MEIGS AND CENTRAL MCMINN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.